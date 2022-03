Phyllis Yvonne Williams

RAPID CITY - Phyllis Yvonne Williams, 84, of Rapid City, SD, died March 23, 2022, at St. Martin's Village in Rapid City.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

