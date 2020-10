Piper R. Coats

PIEDMONT | Piper Rose Coats, six weeks, died Sept. 27, 2020.

A Jehovah Witness service via Zoom will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

A free will Baptist service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home.