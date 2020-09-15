Ralph Miller

EDGEMONT | Ralph Miller passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 just six weeks short of his 97th birthday.

This gentle man is so loved by his family and his passing leaves a huge hole in our lives. Our mom, Bernice, has been waiting for him for almost 10 years. What a happy reunion! We are sure there will be dancing.

Dad loved his family, ranching, woodworking, and dancing. He so enjoyed all the wonderful people he met when dancing at the SD State Veterans Home, Buffalo Gap, Viking Hall and the Minneluzahan Senior Center. When dancing was no longer possible for him, he still enjoyed music in his home every day. He watched DVD's of the Polka Nuts and listened to his other favorites - Father Arnie Kari and Julie Lee.

Services will be for family and pallbearers only due to COVID 19 restrictions.

There will be a public visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. James Catholic Church. Please practice social distancing wear masks to keep everyone safe and healthy.

A full obituary will be in the Fall River Herald and on chamberlainmccolleys.com. The funeral home will also post videos of the vigil and the funeral on their website.