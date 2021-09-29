Menu
Randall William Myers
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Randall William Myers

RAPID CITY | Randall William Myers passed away in his home September 12th. Randall was born in 1956 at Ellsworth AFB to Ray H. Myers Jr. and Delila M. (Brezina) Myers. As the oldest child in an air force family, Randall lived throughout the US and the world in his youth. While the family was stationed in Louisiana, he met Aleah Allison whom he was married to from 1979-1998. After graduating from Central High School in Rapid City, he helped start and run several businesses in both Rapid City and Laramie Wyoming. Working with his hands, whether with cars or with wood or playing guitar or pool, Randall was always busy. Later in life, his love for music occupied much his time, along with being the ultimate house/pet sitter for friends and family. Randall is survived by his parents, daughter, Allison Myers, Bossier City, LA; sister, Linda West, Rio Rancho, NM; brother David Myers, Rapid City, SD; brother Gary Myers (Melanie), Sioux Falls, SD; nephew Kyle West (Chelsea), Rio Rancho, NM. Randall is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and several close friends, including Butch, Frank, and Larry. There will be no services.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Levi, Chase and I will truly miss him. We have a lot of fun memories and spent a lot of time together when Frank was here and after he passed. Randell was a great friend. So sorry for your family loss.
Crystal Solano
October 4, 2021
It is always always nice to spend time with Randy. Lots of laughing and lots of love. I am sorry for your loss, Ray, DeeDee, Linda, Dave and Gary, and all the family.
Susan England
September 29, 2021
You will be missed my old friend. Thank you for all the years that we have been good friends. To Randall's Family, we are very sorry for your loss, our prayers go out to you all.
Daniel Fillion
Friend
September 29, 2021
