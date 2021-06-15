Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy R. Seidel
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Randy R. Seidel

RAPID CITY | Randy Robert Seidel, 71, passed away on June 13, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18th at the funeral home with burial at the Pine Lawn Cemetery and reception to follow.

He was born in Lemmon, SD on February 17, 1950, attended School of Mines in Rapid City, wrestled alligators at Reptile Gardens, but ultimately, he poured his passion into his business of Seidel Concrete for 31 years working throughout the Black Hills community, forming lifetime friendships.

For Randy, his family and faith were the most important parts of his life. He was married for 40 years and was always involved in his children's activities throughout life as their biggest fan. Randy enjoyed gardening, farmers' market, travel and culture, the Denver Broncos, science fiction books, and western movies. He was so generous, kind-hearted, forgiving, intelligent, and so much more.

Randy is survived by his wife, Krystal Seidel; children, Jacob (Amber) Seidel of Rapid City and Sarah (Blake) Bappe of Decorah, IA; grandchildren, Braxton Bappe, Jack Seidel, Brinley Bappe; Siblings, Jackie Nilsen and Steve Seidel ; and many other beloved family.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Jun
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
RIP Randy, you are a great man.
Dennis Keller
School
June 16, 2021
I went the school with Randy and we ended up both working together at Reptile Gardens. He was a good human being and a good friend. Condolences to his family here and in Lemmon.
Charlie Abourezk
Work
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results