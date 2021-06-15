Randy R. Seidel

RAPID CITY | Randy Robert Seidel, 71, passed away on June 13, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18th at the funeral home with burial at the Pine Lawn Cemetery and reception to follow.

He was born in Lemmon, SD on February 17, 1950, attended School of Mines in Rapid City, wrestled alligators at Reptile Gardens, but ultimately, he poured his passion into his business of Seidel Concrete for 31 years working throughout the Black Hills community, forming lifetime friendships.

For Randy, his family and faith were the most important parts of his life. He was married for 40 years and was always involved in his children's activities throughout life as their biggest fan. Randy enjoyed gardening, farmers' market, travel and culture, the Denver Broncos, science fiction books, and western movies. He was so generous, kind-hearted, forgiving, intelligent, and so much more.

Randy is survived by his wife, Krystal Seidel; children, Jacob (Amber) Seidel of Rapid City and Sarah (Blake) Bappe of Decorah, IA; grandchildren, Braxton Bappe, Jack Seidel, Brinley Bappe; Siblings, Jackie Nilsen and Steve Seidel ; and many other beloved family.