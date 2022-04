Raymond F. Baker

HEREFORD | Raymond Floyd Baker, 78, died March 19, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the Foothills Community Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at the Baker Family Cemetery in Hereford, SD.