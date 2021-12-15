Raymund (Ray) Havermann

RAPID CITY | Raymund "Ray" Havermann, 94, Rapid City, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, following complications post-surgery.

Ray was born in Fordyce, Nebraska, on January 11, 1927, to Joseph and Gertrude (Albrecht) Havermann. Raised and working on the family farm, Ray met the love of his life, Ethel "Sunny" Goeden, and they were married in Menominee, Nebraska, on June 16, 1947. Throughout his lifetime, Ray wore many different hats, as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and uncle. His work history is just as varied, including canning factory worker, drill-press operator for Fairmont Railway Motors and masonry apprenticeship in Fairmont, Minnesota, Union man working with large construction companies throughout the greater Midwest, business entrepreneur, and independent contractor. He was a certified small-aircraft pilot who co-owned a 4-seater Super Piper Cub with Kenny Knutson for their Knutson-Havermann Construction Company.

Ray's various jobs took him all over the Midwest, including North and South Dakota, Montana, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas. His masonry work on the Eagle Butte Reservation High School still stands, and was the home base for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Tom Brokaw and 1,500 volunteers during the Habitat for Humanity build in 1994. His years in Brookings, South Dakota, included extensive brick, block and concrete work on the 3-M plant, Brookings High School, and St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Ray and Ethel realized their dream when they bought land in the Black Hills and built their home, establishing a welcoming haven for visiting family and friends. Being an independent contractor, Ray's amazing artistic skills were widely sought after throughout the Black Hills for stone and brick fireplaces, water features, walls, and veneers. He was also an accomplished woodworker, building furniture, framing, decks and the family camper.

With seven children, Ray was kept busy with multiple home improvements for them and was always there to help with moving. He and Ethel loved to travel, seeing many parts of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Las Vegas was a favorite yearly Goeden family reunion spot, although that big jackpot proved to be elusive. He was also a very successful hunter and fisherman, passing those skills along to his kids, if they liked it or not. Fishing often took him and family to Wyoming, where he also climbed Cloud Peak (camping overnight at high altitude) and Medicine Bow Peak. Harney Peak and Crazy Horse Volksmarch were annual climbs, with Ethel and assorted children and family. Hobbies included reading, cooking (his barbecued hamburgers were legendary, as were his venison chislic and pinto beans from scratch), watching football games, and attending grandchildren's sports events and graduation ceremonies. He was a hard worker his entire life, passing that ethic along to his children, and always loved having an audience on the job or at home for his stories and jokes.

Ray is survived by his seven children, Roger, Ron (Debbie), Roxanne, Cheryl, Janelle (Shawn), Rick and Kent (Deb); 11 grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Megan, Hunter, Stephanie, Griffin, Ryan, Courtney, Lauren, Forrest and Shawn; one great-grandchild, Halle; brothers David and Leander; sister, Anita; and, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ethel, brothers Edward and Norbert, and sisters Marie and Rita.

Funeral services at Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City, are immediate family only, due to Covid constraints and CDC protocol. Go to kirkfuneralhome.com for livestream of services at 10:00am on 12/17/21. Memorial mass TBD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be sent to The Ray Havermann Family, Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota Street, Rapid City SD 57701.