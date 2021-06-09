Renee Votruba

CEDAR PARK, Texas | Renee Votruba was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. On May 31, 2021, she passed away in Cedar Park at the age of 43.

Renee was born July 17, 1977 in Chadron, NE, to Rory and Carlyn Hughbanks. She attended high school in Hay Springs, NE, before pursuing her Nursing Degree, which she obtained from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. Renee's passion for excitement combined with her caring nature led her to a career where she excelled as an Emergency Room Nurse and most recently as a Hospital Administrator.

On May 24, 2003, Renee married Brent Votruba. Together they had three children: Katherine, Will, and Elizabeth.

Renee had a smile that would light up a room with a firecracker personality that made her everyone's friend. She loved her children more than anything else. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved watching her kids excel in their different activities. From Katherine's band performances, Will's wrestling tournaments, or Izzy's softball games, Renee would rave about them every chance she got. Renee's passion for live music was no secret either. Anyone who knew her heard about what her favorite music was (especially Eric Church), and what concert she was headed to next. She enjoyed spending time at the lake soaking in the sun, and making memories with her family and friends.

Renee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Betty Hughbanks, and Herman and Barbara Banks. She is survived by her husband, Brent; her children, Katherine, Will, and Elizabeth; parents, Rory and Carlyn Hughbanks of Hay Springs; sister, Jennifer and husband Kris Pyle of Hay Springs; brother, Ryan and wife Katy Hughbanks of Hay Springs; four nieces; and two nephews.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 9-11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 9, at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. MDT on Thursday, June 17, at Northfield-Chadron Church, with an inurnment following at Greenwood Cemetery, in Chadron.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Renee's memory, and donations can be sent to Chamberlin Chapel in Chadron. Proceeds will be donated to a charity that Renee was passionate about.