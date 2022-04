Reta F. McGovern

RAPID CITY | Reta Florence McGovern, 82, died Feb. 10, 2021, at home.

Per Reta's request, there will not be a funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Hay Camp Brewing Company, 601 Kansas City St., Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home