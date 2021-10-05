Rich had a lot of interests, so it was great to sit down with him and have a conversation. The talk could wander to almost anything. Pretty soon you had spent the evening and covered a gamut of subjects. He and I shared a love the the Hills, but when I lived in the Hills, Rich was always off to some new place to work. He traveled all over the US and brought back interesting insights in politics and about the life of the country.

Donald Pay Friend October 5, 2021