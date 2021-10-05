To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I always enjoyed Rich´s great cheer and enthusiasm for life. I remember roller skating with him many years ago. He was clinging on for dear life but enjoying every moment. He was always full of information and fun to talk to.
Colleen Thorson-Schweiger
Friend
October 11, 2021
I am so sorry about Richard.
We had been friends for decades. Rich could always be counted on to help me with my extra rhubarb and calling to talk. There will be an empty space in my life.
Bonnie Norrod
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rich had a lot of interests, so it was great to sit down with him and have a conversation. The talk could wander to almost anything. Pretty soon you had spent the evening and covered a gamut of subjects. He and I shared a love the the Hills, but when I lived in the Hills, Rich was always off to some new place to work. He traveled all over the US and brought back interesting insights in politics and about the life of the country.
Donald Pay
Friend
October 5, 2021
Rich loved music. He enjoyed live music and supporting local Artist