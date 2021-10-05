Menu
Richard W. Draeger Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Richard (Rich) W. Draeger Jr.

RAPID CITY, SD | Richard (Rich) W. Draeger Jr., 73, passed away on September 27, 2021. He is survived by sisters, Christine Marshall, Sioux Falls, Carol Molloy, Lenexa, Kansas, and Catherine Rocky, Wichita, Kansas.

Rich and his sisters grew up in Sioux Falls. After completing his undergraduate and several graduate degrees in counseling psychology, business, and law at the University of South Dakota he moved to Sioux Falls. A few years later he moved to Rapid City to be close to the Black Hills he so loved. His favorite places were up on Skyline Drive to take in the sunset and Sylvan Lake to sit on a bench overlooking the lake. Along with his backyard, these places provided peace and relaxation. For many years his business allowed him to travel throughout the US with time to find many other beautiful, peaceful places and the opportunity to seek out the best local jazz clubs. Rich was a music aficionado with a love of jazz, blues, folk, rock, big band and other types of music. He was immersed in the Rapid City music scene. Rich was passionate about a broad range of things including poverty, housing, racism, income inequality, climate change, and politics to name a few. He was not afraid to speak up for something he believed in with actions and was involved with numerous local advocacy groups. Rich was an active member of the Unitarian church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard W. and Elizabeth Draeger, Sioux Falls.

Burial will be in Sioux Falls at Woodlawn Cemetery, arrangements pending.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoyed Rich´s great cheer and enthusiasm for life. I remember roller skating with him many years ago. He was clinging on for dear life but enjoying every moment. He was always full of information and fun to talk to.
Colleen Thorson-Schweiger
Friend
October 11, 2021
I am so sorry about Richard. We had been friends for decades. Rich could always be counted on to help me with my extra rhubarb and calling to talk. There will be an empty space in my life.
Bonnie Norrod
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rich had a lot of interests, so it was great to sit down with him and have a conversation. The talk could wander to almost anything. Pretty soon you had spent the evening and covered a gamut of subjects. He and I shared a love the the Hills, but when I lived in the Hills, Rich was always off to some new place to work. He traveled all over the US and brought back interesting insights in politics and about the life of the country.
Donald Pay
Friend
October 5, 2021
Rich loved music. He enjoyed live music and supporting local Artist
Priscilla
Friend
October 5, 2021
