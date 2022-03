Richard D. Gannon

RAPID CITY | Richard D. Gannon, 95, passed away December 9, 2021.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am at Kirk Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:30am at Pine Lawn Memorial Park's Chapel.

