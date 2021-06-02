Menu
Richard W. Klukas
FUNERAL HOME
Broussard's Mortuary - McFaddin
2000 McFaddin Avenue
Beaumont, TX

Richard W. Klukas

ATWATER, Minn. | Richard W. Klukas, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born to Hannora Wheeler and Richard Klukas in Willmar, MN.

Richard was a devoted husband and enjoyed being a father. He graduated from University of Minnesota. Richard was a retired Park Service Biologist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Richard was an avid collector of antiques.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrt; parents, Richard and Monica; and brother, Tom. Survivors include his three brothers, two sons, one daughter-in-law, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three caregivers, and numerous cousins and friends.

A joint gathering of family and friends for Richard Klukas and his brother will begin at 9:30 a.m. CDT, with their memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, at Church of Our Lady of the Lakes, 6680 153rd Avenue NE, Spicer, MN.

Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the directions of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Ave., Beaumont, TX.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Lakes
6680 153rd Avenue NE, Spicer, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Broussard's Mortuary - McFaddin
What sad news. Rich was a great guy. Always enjoyed my time with him.
Tom Farrell
Work
June 3, 2021
