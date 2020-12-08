Menu
Richard L. Swift
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Richard L. Swift

HILL CITY | Richard L. Swift, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

Richard was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Rapid City to Thomas Joe and Sylvia (Whittecar) Swift. When Richard was entering the first grade, the family moved to Hill City, where he attended school and graduated in 1958. He married Judith Burg in March 1963. They lived in Hill City during their 57 years of marriage.

Richard served in the SD National Guard. He worked for Summit Inc. for 22 years building many roads in the Black Hills, Wyoming, and the open cut in Lead. He later worked for Continental Lumber Co. taking care of their logging roads.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Perry (Jolene) Swift of Rapid City; daughter, Pamela (Miles) Glotfelty of Washington, PA; grandchildren, Dale and Jessica Glotfelty; step-grandchildren, Kendra and Makayla;and three step great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Whylie, and MaKenna.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sylvia; brother, Robert Swift; and three sisters, Hazel Blazek, Loretta Sisley, and Mardell Shank.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com



Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Richard was a kind man. He will be missed by many.
Brenda (Cummings) Wood
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Dave & Patty King
December 9, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Richard's passing. He was a great man and friend. He will be missed.
Dave & Carol Speirs
December 8, 2020
Sorry to hear the loss of Richard. A great neighbor to my mother going back to his parents. Hope he says hi to my mom Edith "up there".
Ron Anderson
December 8, 2020
