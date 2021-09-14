Richard (Dick) Van Loan

New Underwood | Richard (Dick) Van Loan died in the hospital surrounded by family June 2, 2021 after suffering a stroke. Dick was born to loving parents Clement and Lillian Van Loan in 1950. He grew up the youngest of three boys in New Underwood, SD. Dick graduated from high school in Rapid City in 1969. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. After returning home, he completed his bachelor's degree at USD in 1976. From 1979 to 2009, Dick worked for ATF enjoying an active career which took him and his family to live in several cities, Detroit and D.C. to name a couple, ultimately ending up in Seattle, WA supervising an entire region as the Director of Industry Operations until his retirement. Dick also became a published children's book author in 2017 after writing "Agor, the Spider Who Invented the Web."

A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11am at New Underwood Cemetery for both Dick and his mother, Lillian, who passed away in 2019.