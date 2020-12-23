Menu
Rickey L. Darrow
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Rickey L. Darrow

RAPID CITY | Rickey Lee Darrow, 70, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at home. He was born April 7, 1950 to Lester and Dorthy Darrow in Lennox, SD.

He married Lauri Wilsey on July 10, 1970. Rick joined the U.S. Army and served one year in Vietnam. After the Army, he worked 26 years of Civil Service at Ellsworth Air Force Base. After retiring, the family bought Black Hills Speedway which they operated until 2007, as Rick was an avid racecar fan.

He is survived by his wife, Lauri; five sons, Eric (Linnette), Todd, Brent (Casey), Darren (Alexis), and Ryan; two daughters, Amber and Tanya (Tyson) Petrik; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert (Gina), Lauren (Patty), Randy, (Tina); and two sisters, Roxanne (Don) Salway, and Dawn. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chance; and brother, Lonnie.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, at Lifeway Church. Burial, with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Following the service Rick's family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to join them at 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club at 1410 Centre Street.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lifeway Church
SD
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Eagles Club
1410 Centre Street, SD
Dec
31
Burial
3:00p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
near Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loree and I are very sorry to hear of Rick's passing. We were so thankful that the Darrow's and Salway's allowed us to have our 25th anniversary party in the Crow's Nest at Black Hills Speedway.
Doug and Loree Crawford
December 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of Rick's passing. My sincere condolences. Remember Rick's red 60 chevy impala with 348 engine. He enjoyed racing it.
Steven L Overby
December 28, 2020
We were so sorry to hear if your loss of Rickey. Myrna (Otten) Meyers
Myrna Meyers
Friend
December 26, 2020
Darrow family,
I am so sorry to hear of your husband and father's passing. My prayers are w you all.
Rosa Herman
Rosa Herman
Acquaintance
December 26, 2020
