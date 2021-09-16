Rita Faye White Butterfly

RAPID CITY | Rita Faye White Butterfly was born on July 17, 1972 in Pine Ridge, SD to Benjamin White Butterfly and Rose Shot. Rita made her journey to the Spirit World on September 11, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Rita is survived by her spouse, Andy Torres; children, Trinity White Butterfly, Kianna White Butterfly, and Andres Torres; granddaughter, Cordelia Hope Branch; sisters, Beverly Running Bear, Phyllis Shott, Gloria White Butterfly, Carol White Butterfly, Joyce White Butterfly, and Karen White Butterfly; brother, Tony Tail; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin White Butterfly and Rose Shot; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Susie (Medicine Boy) Shot; sisters, Mary Ann White Butterfly, Delphine White Butterfly, and Bonnie White Butterfly; and brothers, Lester White Butterfly and Philbert White Butterfly.

Pallbearers will be DeWayne Eagle Tail, Corey Shot, Charlie Steele, Roger Running Bear, Jr., Timmy Torres, and Samuel Silk.

Honorary pallbearers will be Monument Health Hospital Staff, and All Friends & Relatives.

Visitation Services: Visitation services will be from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge, SD and from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD with evening services starting at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD.

Traditional Lakota Services: Pansy Hawk Wing and Beverly Running Bear

Graveside Services by: Father Edmund Yainao, S.J.

Burial Services: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Wounded Knee, SD

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD