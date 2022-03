Rita M. Tibbitts

HOT SPRINGS | Rita Marie Tibbitts, 67, died Nov. 3, 2020.

A Christian Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m.with Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14, at St. Anne's Cemetery in Miller.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis