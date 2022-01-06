Robert "Bob" D. Anderson

RAPID CITY | Robert D. Anderson (Bob) was born to Roy and Irene Anderson in Owen, Wisconsin, on October 11, 1931, the 5th of 9 children. Life was hard in the 30's and Bob helped support his family by scrounging for metal, hunting rabbits, and chopping wood for heat. Through some hard times God shaped Bob to be a patient, gentle soul, and a very loving husband, father and grandpa.

Bob learned many great life skills by working with his father. As a result, he became an excellent painter, and a good carpenter. His father paid for him to attend Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis while Billy Graham was the president. In Minneapolis, Bob also worked on the rail road. He spent time courting Janet (Stuve), the love of his life since the age of 8. He told his mom he was going to marry that girl one day. They were married in Iowa on November 16, 1951. They moved to Sturgis, SD, in 1954 where Bob became a journeyman painter at Ft. Meade. At the time of his retirement, 33 years later, he was the supervisor of the paint and carpenter shop. Bob enjoyed working hard but also loved to hunt, fish, and camp with his family.

The next chapter of Bob's life was to do missionary work with RVICS (Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service). Bob's father had taken carloads of youth to "World Missions Night" at St. Paul Bible Institute in the 1940's where both Bob and Janet vowed to do missionary work. In 1994 they joined RVICS working at various Christian Ministries over a span of 20 years. In all they completed 87 missions' projects in 18 states.

Bob's first love was his savior Jesus Christ, he would tell you that "No one ever cared for me like Jesus". Of course, Janet was his lovely wife and his kindness toward her over 70 years of marriage is a beautiful love story. Bob and Janet had 6 children: Vicki (Ronald) Owen, Richard (Linda) Anderson, Pam (Dallas) Heltibridle, Paul (Trish) Anderson, Jonathan (Barbara) Anderson, Jeremy (Connie) Anderson. Bob loved and prayed consistently for his 29 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Ethel (Jerry) Ruggles and one brother, Darrel (Joanne) Anderson.

Bob passed away Saturday January 1, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, his son in law, Dallas Heltibridle; grandson, Ronald Owen Jr; granddaughter, Sarah Dawn Oakley, and great grandson, Otto Hamblen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Lifespring Wesleyan Church, 2105 W. Lazelle St, Sturgis SD (Former Shopko building). A public interment will be at Bear Butte Cemetery immediately after the funeral.

Memorial gifts will be given to Lifespring Wesleyan Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.