RAPID CITY | Robert T. Bohne, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Rapid City, after a brief hospitalization.

Bob was born in a sod house on the family farm south of Reeder, ND, March 22, 1929, the youngest of five children of Rudolph G. and Ethel (Parsons) Bohne. He grew up there and after completing the eighth grade in Reeder, helped his father run the farm.

He met his sweetheart Clara Erickson at a dance in Gascoyne, ND. They were married June 14, 1951, at Mamre Lutheran, a country church south of Reeder. Three children were born to his union - Diane, Tom, Randy - and they farmed, ranched, and milked cows on the family farm until moving to Rapid City in October 1960. Bob and Clara celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in June 2020.

Bob was a true "jack-of-all trades" and a talented, self-taught tradesman. He practically rebuilt their RC home and loved fixing and working on all types of vehicles and machinery. That do-it-yourself and can-do attitude was passed down to his children and grandchildren, who all have that same spirit and determination.

He was a carpenter, a highline construction worker, and eventually the superintendent of the Rapid City Water Treatment Plant for 10 years. The 1972 Rapid City Flood was a turning point in his life when he and his sons formed Bohne & Sons Excavating, doing dirt work throughout the Black Hills. His other business venture was Bob's Pump and Chlorinator Sales, a water purification service he continued when he and Clara, Tom and his family moved to Anchorage, AK.

Bob returned to Rapid City doing snow removal for area businesses before retiring and enjoying life in the "Banana Belt." He liked listening to Lawrence Welk and CW recording artist Hank Snow, and enjoyed dancing, especially the waltz. He loved playing cards and was a master at Cribbage and Whist.

Family backyard BBQs and gatherings were a treat when he shared experiences and teased his grandchildren with his one-liners and "jokes." Bob was always in the market for a good deal - the ultimate "horse trader." He was an avid hunter, proficient with bow, rifle, and shotgun. Making sausage in the garage became an annual event. He had a trap line along Buffalo Creek (ND), Clara helping him every step of the way. He loved to fish and made trips to family in Wisconsin before he was married and had a family. Camping was a favorite pastime, driving his boat while watching his family waterski. Night fishing at Sheridan Lake was a family experience.

He is survived by his wife, Clara, Rapid City; three children: Diane (Lee-deceased) Silha, Bowman, ND; Thomas (Karen) Bohne, Anchorage, AK; Randy (Janet) Bohne, Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Tyler (Angie) Silha, Glendive, MT; Cooper (Lisa) Silha, Walker Silha, both of Bismarck, ND; Jeremy (Kristin) Bohne and Mikal Ann (Bill) Preston, both of Anchorage, AK; Jake (Katherine) Bohne, Rapid City; Lucas Bohne, Salt Lake City, UT; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings: Russell, Fern Nottveit, Evelyn Freymiller, Rudolph Jr.; and several brothers-in law, and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road, in Rapid City.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Becky Piper officiating.

Masks are required at the service.

Live webcasting is available at https://www.facebook.com/calvaryrapidcity/ or https://www.youtube.com/c/CalvaryLutheranChurchRapidCitySD

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park, Rapid City.

