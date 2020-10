Robert C. Stewart

CUSTER | Robert Clair Stewart, 90, died Oct. 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at CrossRoads Evangelical Free Church. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.