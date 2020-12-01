Pastor Robert Dustman

NEWTON, N.C. | Pastor Robert Earl Dustma passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 76.

He is predeceased by his parents, Bob and Doris Dustman and a sister-in-law, Robin Dustman, all of Caputa, SD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ina. They were married on August 16, 1964 in New Underwood, SD.

Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Chelle, of Hickory, NC, and her husband, Dwayne Hickman, along with their children, Collin and Sarah, Lauren, Grant, and Jenna, plus Collin and Sarah's children, Avery and Jaxson; his son, Nick, of Fernandina Beach, FL, and his wife, Teresa, along with their daughters, Victoria and Maria. As well as a brother, Jack, of Caputa, and his two sons, Paul and Caleb.

Bob was born August 2, 1944, in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Rapid City High School in Rapid City, SD. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Bible from Bible Baptist College in Denver, CO, in 1974, and a Master's degree from Crown College in Knoxville, TN, in 2006. From 1974 until 2003, he pastored churches in Rifle, CO, Durango, CO, and Batesville, AR.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, NC.

Receiving of friends will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hickory at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 6:45 p.m., officiated by Pastor Scott Hooks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The link for donations is: https:/www.stjude.orgonatem.html?sc_dcm=55646819647&sc_cid=kwp75478&gclid=Cj0KCQiAzZL-BRDnARIsAPCJs73HnTBCER-x39ZZo3us3kQZPPhXp70Eh-QLFjYjEFYHLv4OzI_SBqcaAvkKEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

