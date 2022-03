Robert Minter Farmer

RAPID CITY | Robert Minter Farmer, Jr., 59, of Rapid City, passed away on September 8, 2021 in Rapid City, SD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. A recitation of the rosary and time of sharing will be on Monday, Sept. 13th from 5-7 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.