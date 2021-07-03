Robert J. Groethe

July 4, 1922 to Jan. 2, 2021

RAPID CITY | Amos and Emma Sophia Groethe had seven sons: Amos (Ame) 1917, Roland Eric (Bud) 1919, Homer Perrin 1920, Robert Jackson (Rob) 1922, William McAndrew (Bill) 1923, David Rowe (Dus) 1926, and John Bollinger Withers 1929. Those seven brothers had six sisters: Kathryn Louise (Doll) 1915, Marian Wilson 1918, Joan Lucille 1927, Jean Elizabeth (Liz) 1928, Dorothy Ann 1931, and Eleanor 1935.

Amos and Emma (Hovland) began their life together on Christmas Eve 1914. Amos was already in Rapid City teaching English at Coolidge (Rapid City) High School. Emma was a student at Mankato State Teachers College before their marriage. They lived the rest of their lives in Rapid City. Robert Jackson was so named because Dr. Jackson, the family doctor, was very well known and liked by the Groethes. Dr. Jackson lived just west of the bridge to Chapel Valley at Canyon Lake, and Jackson Boulevard is named for him.

Rob was educated at several local elementary schools, graduated from Rapid City High School, and attended the SD School of Mines & Technology. He married his high school classmate, Wanda Jeanne Johnson, in 1942. Jeanne died in 1989. They had five children: Richard (died 2017), Robin (died 1989), Robert, Roger, and Doug. Also preceding Rob in death were two grandsons, Billy Joe Groethe and Sean Groethe, and one great-grandson, Michael Anderson.

Rob lived and worked in Rapid City except for the periods he spent serving his country. He traveled weekly to North Dakota for military training at age 17; was a member of the National Guard; and served in the U.S. Army during WWII, stationed in the U.S., Germany, and France. He worked for the Rapid City Journal, Fairmont Creamery, Rapid City Fire Department, Pete Lien & Sons, and Summit.

Rob was a very kind and caring person. He helped everyone: his extended family, neighbors, co-workers and friends. Whether it was the roof, car, house, mortgage or business, the 1972 flood or the flood in his parents' basement, he was there. He provided for and took care of his wife and children, his wife's family, and his grandchildren.

Robert Jackson Groethe died on Jan. 2, 2021 in Rapid City and is buried at Mountain View Cemetery. All six of his brothers and four of his sisters died before him. He is survived by his sisters, Joan and Jean, sons, Robert, Roger and Doug, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On July 4 this year we will have his birthday party once more to celebrate his memory. His family and many others are grateful for his care and affection. He was a good man and we will miss him forever and a day.