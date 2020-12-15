To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
February 2, 2021
My condolences to the Bob Harvey family. He was a wonderful teacher and friend. I always enjoyed stopping to visit at the cabin. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jerry Newman
December 18, 2020
My sincere sympathies to all of you. Bob was a kind, quiet man who left a huge footprint in Lead! He was my teacher, my mentor and my friend. He left a legacy of 1000´s of students who can say they learned math because of his work. I can even say I got to teach alongside my teacher!
Marcia Torgrude
December 17, 2020
I am thinking of the family and know that
you have many years of sweet memories
Mary Sibert Fox
December 16, 2020
Mr. Harvey was a nice man and sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.