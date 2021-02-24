Bob was an awesome best friend and bandmate and I will always remember all our good times. From playing basketball together at Lincoln Elementary to going to concerts to playing in bands together we had a lot of adventures! The years we lived together were so much fun, the best times ever. Sending much love and sympathy to the Hegr family and all Bob's many friends. Rock on forever brother !
Steve Zastrow
Friend
February 25, 2021
We remember Robert and Troy from softball and childcare days. Robert was a good softball player and both of the boys were so cute and well behaved. We are so very sorry for your loss!