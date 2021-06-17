Robert D. Kellem

RAPID CITY | Robert D. Kellem, 73, left us to make his journey to Heaven on June 15, 2021 at his sister's house with family by his side.

Robert was a Vietnam Veteran, Special Forces Green Beret, Combat Field Medic, Bronze Star and Purple heart recipient. He served his country with honor. Although he suffered with severe PTSD for over 40 years, to those who knew him well he was a kind and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back and go without himself. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them.

In his teen and early adult years he was a bass guitar player for various bands and was inducted into the South Dakota Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame for the years he played with the band, Denny and the Darnells. Later in life he started and ran DMZ Security and provided security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally back in the 80's.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Verel M. Kellem and brother, Gregory A. Kellem.

Survivors include his mother, Loy L. Kellem, Summerset); brother, Leslie V. Kellem and his wife Carol, and two daughters, Danielle and Callie Kellem of Montana; sister, Sherrie Kellem Rinker and her husband Dennis Rinker, Summerset; son, Brock V. Kellem, Sturgis; and daughter, Rose L. Kellem and her son, River Kellem, Spearfish.

He will always be remembered and missed by us all, each and every day. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.