Robert LeRoy Tofte

SPEARFISH | Robert LeRoy "Bob" Tofte, 74, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 27, 2020. He died peacefully at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center, where he resided the last eight years.

Robert was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Philip, SD, to Ronald and Mildred (Percy) Tofte. The family moved to the Black Hills area, finally settling in Whitewood.

Bob worked for the Forest Service for a time in Jackson Hole, WY. He moved on to radio broadcasting in Thermopolis, WY, and then to radio in Deadwood where he was blessed with the opportunity to share bible scripture and commentary. Due to health issues, he eventually settled in Spearfish, where he lived out his life and faith.

Bob is survived by his son, Christian Robert Bultena, Rapid City; two sisters, Donna (Jim) Willson, Whitewood, and Lila (Bill) Selstrom, Buckley, WA; five nephews; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Lola Beth; and a brother, Jerry.

At his request, Bob was cremated.

In lieu of a service, the family requests condolences please be sent to Donna Willson, 20444 Crook Mt. Rd., Whitewood, SD 57793.

Dearest Bob "Bubba", you will be missed.