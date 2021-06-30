Robert Lembke

CHADRON | Robert "Bob" Lembke, 82, passed away at home on March 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born Jan. 23, 1939, to Carl and Martha (Lichte) Lembke and was one of seven children raised on the family homestead near Dunlap. Bob attended grade school at Cottonwood Creek, a one-room school house located on the ranch before the school eventually moved to Highway 385. He also attended Chadron Prep in Chadron.

He married Violet Perkins, the love of his life, on Feb. 27, 1960. Together, they took over ranch responsibilities and continued farming and ranching for almost 60 years. During that time, in addition to running cattle, they operated a successful feedlot and trucking business. Bob was a lifetime rancher who could do just about anything and often did -- always working hard providing the absolutely best loving, caring life for his family.

Bob served in the National Guard from 1958-1961 during which time he qualified as a sharpshooter. He was also a long time member of the Elks Lodge.

Bob was a driving force and inspiration to his family and all who knew him. His family will always remember him for his strong work ethic, firm belief in self-reliance and personal responsibility. Friends and neighbors will fondly recall his stories of coyote hunting, card games at Dunlap and his prank playing.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Violet; their three daughters, Nancy (Peter) Marino of Tampa, FL, Twila Leefing of Broadwater, NE, and Donna (Bryce) Dexter of Hemingford, NE; grandchildren, Levi (Nicole) Leeling, RaShae (Josh) Walker, Taya (Thomas) Sterkel and Tanner Lembke; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl, Wayne and Myron; sister, Giendoris Rash; and sisters-in-law, Ethel and Kay Lembke.

Thank you to all our family, friends and caregivers who have supported us, loved us, and grieved with us at this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at Open Door Church.

Memorials may be given to Open Door Church, Chadron, or Chadron Hospital Hospice.