Robert Litz

RAPID CITY | Robert Litz passed away from small cell lung cancer at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Fountain Springs Hospice Home in Rapid City at the age of 81. He was born on Feb. 11, 1940 in Dodge, NE and was the middle child.

Bob met his wife Rita when stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He loved to bowl, golf and ride his motorcycle whenever possible. He lived life on his own terms and remained at home but for the last two weeks.

Robert is survived by his son, Dan Litz; daughter, Liz Wray and his twin grandsons, Tavis and Kelson Wray; his older brother, Bill who lives in FL and younger brother, Rod who lives in AZ.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be left at behrenswilson.com