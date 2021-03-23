Menu
Robert Litz
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Robert Litz

RAPID CITY | Robert Litz passed away from small cell lung cancer at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Fountain Springs Hospice Home in Rapid City at the age of 81. He was born on Feb. 11, 1940 in Dodge, NE and was the middle child.

Bob met his wife Rita when stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He loved to bowl, golf and ride his motorcycle whenever possible. He lived life on his own terms and remained at home but for the last two weeks.

Robert is survived by his son, Dan Litz; daughter, Liz Wray and his twin grandsons, Tavis and Kelson Wray; his older brother, Bill who lives in FL and younger brother, Rod who lives in AZ.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be left at behrenswilson.com



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were one hell of a bowler and a good friend and you will be missed. God Bless
Dennis Connelly
March 24, 2021
