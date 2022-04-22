Robert Fredrick Rieger

LEMMON - Robert Fredrick Rieger, 93, of Lemmon, SD, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the West River Medical Center, Hettinger, ND.

Robert Rieger's Victory Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Lemmon, SD. Pastor Richard Kanzenbach will officiate with burial in Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon. The funeral service will be live streamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and can be viewed by going to Bob's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here". Visitation will be on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Robert Rieger is survived by his children: Vickie (Wade) Peterson of Lemmon, Georgine (Ted) Quade of Waukesha, WI, June (Kent) Quade of Randolph, WI, Donald (Tammy) of Milbank, SD, and Debbie (Kim) Salzsieder of Custer, SD; grandchildren: Nathan (Kelly) Quade of Eau Claire; children: Dawson, Savannah, and Tanner; Rachel (Jake) Kearns of Markesan, WI; children: Sawyer and Colt; Samantha Dolgner of Waupun, WI; children: Ruby and Parker; Joseph Quade and Laura Manson of Madison, WI; and daughter Cora; RJ Rieger and friend Preston Benson; and son Ayden of Durango, CO; Jocelyn Rieger and Amanda Zephier of Sioux Falls, SD; Craig (Jena) Salzsieder, Bozeman, MT; children Arlo and Bodhi; brothers: Ray Rieger of Roseville, MN, Oscar (Lorraine) Rieger of Rapid City, SD; along with many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.