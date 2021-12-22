To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about the loss of your dad/grandpa. He was a very kind and genuine man. The memories he created with you will get you through these hard times. Thinking of you all.
Tracey Chyba Steinbach
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bob he was always such a great person when we first moved to Spearfish and rented a spot for our trailer. He was always ready to help. Are prayers are with you Kathy and families.
David and Kathie Mizera
Other
December 22, 2021
i'm sending my condolences to Robert's family at this sorrowful time of his passing. It's my hope that God wraps his loving arms around you at this time. May your memories of Robert comfort live on and bring you peace