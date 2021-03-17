Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Varilek
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Robert Lee Varilek

January 29, 1935 – March 13, 2021

RAPID CITY | On the afternoon of March 13, 2021, Robert L. "Bob" Varilek peacefully shuffled off this mortal coil after finishing a chocolate malt (thank you Julie) while watching a baseball game. He would say," Not a bad way to go but the pitching could have been better."

Bob lived a full life by anybody's standard. He started working at a young age delivering papers in Igloo, SD. Finding his way home using the railroad tracks for a guide due to blackouts during WWII. Later, when the POWs arrived, he would trade trinkets with them and deliver Italian newspapers. Bob attended Custer High school and after his dad won a pool hall in a poker game, his dad cut the Quonset hut in-half and moved. Bob elected to stay behind with friends and finished high school in Custer. The draft was still in effect, so Bob joined the Army. A year later he found himself as a midshipman at Annapolis. A year after that he found himself at South Dakota School of Mines. The Army had Honorably Discharged him so he could attend Annapolis and several months later when he found out it wasn't his cup of tea, the Navy sent him back to the Army and Bob produced his Honorable Discharge and asked for his ticket home which they had no choice but to honor their discharge. He attended SDSM&T for a year and a half and decided to go to work for Kraft Foods.

And then he met Barbara Kuckleburg, a 17-year-old NCB student who worked at the bank. On their first date she had to hide on the floorboards pulling out from her apartment. Apparently, she had doubled booked the evening with another gentleman caller.

Things went along swimmingly though, until the highly competitive Kraft Food caramel sales contest at the Red Owl. It was an inside job. Bob was leading the sales of caramels, but Kraft's district manager had a cousin at the Piggly Wiggly, and the manager fixed the tallies in favor of the cousin. This was more than the young couple could take, so they decided to marry and move to Lincoln, NE, so Bob could go to law school. Bob did not have an undergraduate degree, but he was accepted, and they awarded him an undergraduate degree in business administration after he completed his first year. He worked the night shift at the mental hospital and Barb typed theses for grad students. They had three children, Lisa, Lynn, and Tim during the three years of law school. After graduation, Bob was offered a job as an assistant prosecutor in Custer, so they moved, and Susan was born shortly afterwards. A year went by, and Bob was offered a job as an assistant prosecutor in Rapid City, so they moved to Robbinsdale and Rob was born. A year later, dad hung out his shingle, moved to Lance Street and Julie was born.

A new attorney in private practice with six stairstep children was a recipe for lean years. Dad supplemented his income by being a judge at the dog track and considering getting a job with the government.

And then a strange twist of fate, Bill Brady, the established attorney Dad shared office space with was shot dead in the courtroom by a soon to be divorced man and Bob inherited a client base, but it did not ensure success. Bob worked hard at his practice. He earned the respect of his clients, peers, lawyers, and judges alike. He achieved an Av rating in record time and his clients knew they had competent and intelligent representation. He was invited to argue in front of the United States Supreme Court. He did not believe in attorneys advertising and believed that attorneys should inform their clients that they have a weak case far more often than they do. Bob did not mince words; he didn't see the point and he was quite colorful at times.

His Achilles heel was Barbara. He loved her with all his heart and mind, and she was his equal. So, when she wanted to have more children Andy, Nate and Margaret were added to the fold.

Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and a very quick wit. He taught himself to sail and navigate on Oahe and then talked three of his friends into sailing from San Diego to Hilo, Hawaii. With great confidence of a seasoned captain, they sailed off and not a one of them had ever sailed on the ocean before, and they arrive at Hawaii right on schedule.

He taught his children about literature, art, politics, law, human nature, religion, and critical thinking. He provided well for his family and taught them how to provide for themselves. Bob was a unique, tenacious man who loved life, and he lived it to the fullest.

And this is just one of many, many stories…

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences sent to Kinkade Funeral Home of Sturgis.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our sympathy go out to Bob'S family. He represented three South Dakota Movers and Warehosemen back in the 60's. And was a member of the jolly boys coffee group which my Father attended daily in the 50's thru 70S. Bob was a respected attorney in the Black Hills and Western SD. A job well done Bob.
Douglas Koppmann
March 30, 2021
Lisa and family I am very sorry to hear of your loss of your father. He was always a friend to my mother. She passed away earlier this year. Thinking of you.
Mary Bentley
March 19, 2021
What an awesome tribute to Bob! We never got to meet him, which we regret even more after reading this. What a full and wonderful life! Our condolences to his entire family.
John & Sally Rode
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results