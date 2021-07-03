Roberta 'Bobbi' Kennedy

COLUMBIA, S.C. | Roberta Jean "Bobbi" Kennedy, 74, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was born to Charles E. "Eddie" Clay and Clara Hagen Clay on Sept. 8, 1946, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Bobbi graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1964, the University of Sioux Falls in 1968 with a BA in Speech and Theater Arts, and the University of South Dakota in 1970 with a master's degree in English.

Bobbi worked for South Carolina Educational Television for 49 years. She served as the Director of State Agencies, Director of Education, Vice President of Education, and retired in 2020 as Special Projects Director to the SCETV Office of the President.

She devoted her life to her community and served on multiple boards and commissions, including the K-12 Technology Initiative, the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor board, the University of South Carolina's Cardinal Joseph Bernadine Lectureship committee, the African American History Calendar committee, the Dyslexia Resource Center board, the State Library Foundation, the Clemson University Math and Science Advisory committee, the South Carolina TELECON committee, the Washington National Cathedral Association, the National Cathedral Committee of Seventy, and as an executive fellow of the Riley Institute. She was a beloved member of St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church where she served two terms on the St. Martin's Vestry and Foundation board, and two terms on the Rector Search Committee.

Bobbi was known for being a friend and cheerleader for everyone who crossed her path. She loved having a house full, a car full, or a table full of loved ones who always felt welcomed and cherished.

Her interests were diverse including yoga, dreamwork, traveling with her children, grandchildren, and friends, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Lakota wisdom, and enjoying time in nature. She embodied constant kindness with all people and the natural world. Colleagues and family turned to her wise leadership. She asked the hard questions that helped lead us to good work, adventure, connected communities and friendship.

Bobbi is survived by children, Suzannah Bagwell (Bryan), Meredith Kennedy, Kate Kennedy (Camella), and Joe Kennedy (Anita); her sisters-in-law, Maryanna Bails, Linda Rogers (Douglas) and brother-in-law, David Kennedy; her grandchildren, Alexander, Liam and Eran Bagwell, Ella and Nathan Williams, Kolby Harrison, Ryker Kennedy, and Birch and Clara Kennedy; and her nieces and nephews, Charles, Chris and Emily Middleton; Henry and Ray Lees; John, Bonnie, Ben and Dana Kennedy; and Sylvia Hinkle.

She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Raymond Kennedy, and her parents.

A Celebration of her Life is planned for Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields in Columbia.

An additional Celebration of Bobbi's Life will be held in South Dakota during the summer of 2022. Memorials may be made to St. Martin's-in-the-Fields, The ETV Endowment of S.C.- Bobbi Kennedy Scholarship Fund, and the Charles E. Clay Legacy Fund at the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, SD.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

