Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robin Lynne Iske

Robin Lynn Iske

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ - In Loving Memory of Robin Lyne Iske

Robin Lynne Iske, age 66, a 20-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away in her home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was born April 26, 1955 in Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Holcomb; father, Bruce Iske; and mother, Patricia Dietz.

Robin is survived by her son, Cecil (Vanessa Tafoya) Dietz; close siblings, Ron Iske, Grant Iske, Denise Osborne, Michelle Iske and Andrea Iske; and her loving granddaughters, Star Tafoya and Cazmeraie Dietz.

Robin celebrated her life with many friends in Crawford, Neb., Chadron, Neb., Cheyenne, Wyo., and finally Bullhead City, Ariz. Services will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace Mom, Sister, and Friend...

Your're not alone, until we meet again..

You are loved and will be missed.

If you would like to send any condolences or cards, please send them to: 7005 S. 252d East Ave., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74014.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.