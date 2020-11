Roderick J. Stephens

SALEM | Roderick James Stephens, 67, died Nov. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.