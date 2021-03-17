Menu
Rodger P. Norquist

Rodger P. Norquist

MESA, Ariz. | Rodger Paul Norquist passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, with his big brother Steve at his side.

Rodger was born March 1, 1963, in Rapid City, SD, to Shirley "Shirts" Norquist and Rose (Reilly) Norquist. The things that gave him the most happiness in his life were his rock 'n' roll music and his family.

Rodger was preceded in death by his father in 1980, his mother in 1989, his brother Dick in 2008, and his sister Joan in 2013. He is survived by his brother, Steve and sister, Deb, both of Mesa; his sister, Diane (Ray) French, Keystone, SD; his sister, Barbara (Stuart) Walker, Burleson, TX; his sister Sharon, Warren, Ohio; his brother, Larry, Florence, CO; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held later in 2021 to distribute his ashes at his favorite Sylvan Lake, per his request.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It still seems unreal. You are so missed. Its been a year already. I imagine you and Joan playing music together.
Debra Wing
March 11, 2022
RIP Roger we had some good times back in the day (robinsdale) prayers to your family.
Clyde Eberlein and family
March 23, 2021
My Heartfelt Thoughts and Prayers are with You All . Do what ever comforts you at this time You are such a close knit Family I can´t even imagine what you are all going through right now I´m keeping you all in my Prayers RIP Roger
Patte Torres Hollis
March 23, 2021
May our paths cross again in Gods wonderful kingdom. Never forget the old times. R.I.P Good friend
Mark Kordonowy
March 19, 2021
He was so fun to work with we had great times at the Holiday Inn Rodger was one of a kind and this world will not be the same without Rodger so shocked to see this. Rest easy my friend
Crystal Bonde
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Johnny larsh and Sandra West Larsh
March 18, 2021
Always made me smile.
Lonnie Meister
March 18, 2021
R.I.P Rodger. You will be greatly missed by your family. Hugs and Prayers to your family and friends.
Mary Sharon Dooley
March 18, 2021
You will be missed greatly by our family. I will continue to listen to the music you loved so dearly and keep your family close in my heart.
Deb Wing
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed. He was a great guy.
Rose
March 17, 2021
So sorry for you loss
Kim Barber
March 17, 2021
RIP Rodger, hard to believe you're gone
Stacey
March 17, 2021
