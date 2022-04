Roger Gillespie

WHITEWOOD | Roger Gillespie, age 68, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Monument Health, Rapid City. Services will be Monday, January 3, 2022, 11:00 am, at the Sturgis City Auditorium on Main St, Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.