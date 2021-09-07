Menu
Roger D. Star
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Roger D. Star

RAPID CITY | Roger Dean Star, 78, was born Feb. 1, 1943 at the family home in Douglas County, SD and died Sept. 4, 2021 of heart failure at Monument Hospital, Rapid City. Roger was the oldest of three children born to William and Nellie (Beukelman) Star.

On Aug. 25, 1962 Roger married Belva Colwill in Sioux Falls. To this union two children were born: Jacqueline Rae in 1963 and Micheal Dene in 1965.

Roger and Belva farmed with his dad until 1973, when Roger bought into Hubers Machine Shop in Harrison, SD. The family moved to Harrison until 1979. Due to health issues, they sold the business and moved to Rapid City and he began a 29-year career with Brink Electric Construction as a mechanic, welder and fabricator until his retirement in 2008. To celebrate his retirement, he and Belva, in their motorhome, along with his sister Ruby and husband Dale in their 5th wheel, traveled to Alaska for three months. In his many vacations he and Belva were able to enjoy, Alaska was his favorite.

Roger enjoyed his Ranger boat and walleye fishing with friends and family above all other sports. He had numerous trophy fish on his wall including a 15 lb. walleye. He also loved to golf and had two hole-in-one's in his lifetime. He also enjoyed many hours of playing pool with friends. He was a past member of the Black Hills Snowmobile Club for 30 years and also enjoyed riding his side-by-side with Belva and friends. Roger enjoyed stock car racing and won many trophies. He and Belva enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and other water sports with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Roger loved to travel. He and Belva enjoyed many cruises visiting Mexico and Canada, and loved train travels as well. He and Belva had visited all 51 states with their motorhome and car.

He was a faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church, was baptized and made his profession of faith, and served as Deacon and was on many committees.

Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Belva; his son, Micheal (Leaon) Star; daughter, Jacqueline Clucas; grandchildren, Amanda (Nathan) Grohs, Ryan Harms, Trent (Raelyn) Star and Tony (Michelle) Star; step-grandchildren, Kerri (Will) Stephen, Tara Clucas, Billy (Lindsey) Clucas; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Grohs, Abby Grohs, and Blakelea Star; step great-grandchildren, Brayden and Jaylen Stephen, Andraya (Donte) Bledsoe, Ethan Clucas, Carlos Hopkins and Dominique (Katy) Clucas; step great-great-grandson, Boston Bledsoe; sisters, Ruby (Dale) Nickels and Shari (Rocky) Maunders; sister-in-law, Marlene (Jerry) Ross; brother-in-law, Dene (Clara) Colwill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law, four brothers-in-law and his son-in-law.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Hope Christian Reformed Church, 202 E. Philadelphia St. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Sep
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope Christian Reformed Church
202 E. Philadelphia St., SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Belva, My heart goes out to you and your family. Roger was a great guy and I enjoyed playing pool with him. He will be missed. Love to you Beverly
Beverly Ashbrook
September 24, 2021
Sending hugs and praying for your family. May God continue to bless, comfort and give you peace at this difficult time
Lee and Elaine TenNapel
Friend
September 8, 2021
Melva and family-So sorry to hear of Roger's passing. I know how much he was liked and loved by friends and family. I remember walking past your home and thinking about the solitude and beauty the woods must have brought you. He will be greatly missed and in your memories forever.
Diana Fode
September 7, 2021
