Wendy, I just learned about Ron´s passing. I am so sorry to learn this sad news. I have not seen or heard from you for so long, which made me sad because I thought you and I were such good friends for so long. Bonnie told my friend Mary Carpenter, and she left a voice mail today. Mike and I live in Sheridan, Wy as of November of 2020. If you wish to get a hold of me, my phone number is 605-381-3768. My heart felt prayers go out to you, Wendy.,

Sharon Mertens September 12, 2021