Ron Galbraith

RAPID CITY - Ron Galbraith, age 70, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on November 16, 2021 in Gilbert, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Open Bible Church in Rapid City. A breakfast will be served prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to allow family and friends time to reminisce.

Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Lunch will be served beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairway Hills Community Room.