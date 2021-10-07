Menu
Ronald Enderby
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
234 N. 6th St.
Custer, SD

Ronald Enderby

CUSTER | Ronald Enderby, 79, died Oct 4, 2021.

Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct 9, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
234 N. 6th St. , Custer, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
Sponsored by Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer.
My mouth literally dropped open when I saw that Ron has passed, very sorry for your loss, he was a cool guy, Pam, as you very well know. Our love and prayers accompany this note. Nelson and Florice
Nelson and Florice ROLANDO
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers.
Betty Morris
Friend
October 8, 2021
Pam and family; so sorry to hear this news about Ron. My thoughts are will all of you. Cherish your memories and remember all the great family times.
Phyllis Fleming
Friend
October 8, 2021
Pam, Marcy and Elaine I´m sorry for your loss. I Loved this guy. He has been a special friend forever. You have great memories and probably will be laughing and shaking your head at them. Wish I could be there to celebrate his life with you.
Snooky Raetz
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dear Pam and Family prayers for you all knowing that Ronnie is finally at peace with no pain!
Sherry Ragatz
Family
October 7, 2021
