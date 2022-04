Ronald Rickenbach

OELRICHS | Ronald John Rickenbach, 76, died Dec. 4, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Hillside Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. If you desire, please bring your own chair and the family thanks you for practicing social distancing.

Chamberlain McColle's Funeral Home in Hot Springs