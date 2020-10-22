Menu
Ronald Terborg

Ronald W. Terborg

RAPID CITY | Ronald William Terborg, 72, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Survivors include his wife, Noreen Terborg; children, Bryan Terborg and Christy (Terborg) Burchett of Elizabethtown, PA; sister, Carol Jones of Rapid City; brother-in-law, Don Hackett of Rapid City; grandchildren, Calder and Samantha Burchett of Elizabethtown, PA; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in both the United States and Australia, and Noreen's children and extended family in Sonoma, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Terborg; his mother, Kathleen Terborg; an infant brother, Michael; and his sister, Casey.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m., with memorial services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Kirk Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available at kirkfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or a charitable organization of your choice.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD 57701
Oct
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD 57701
Oct
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Live streaming
kirkfuneralhome.com
We extend our sympathy for your sudden loss and our prayers are with you. He is in a better place. Tom and Juanita
tom johnston
October 22, 2020
I am so sad RIP my best buddy
Dannie Roberson
October 22, 2020