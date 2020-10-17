Roy E. Brumbaugh

RAPID CITY | Roy Eugene Brumbaugh, 83, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 at Fort Meade VA Hospital.

Roy was born April 27, 1937 on a farm southwest of Platte, SD, the fourth child of George and Myrtle (Buchtel) Brumbaugh. He attended rural school until high school and graduated from Platte High School in 1955. He entered the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division. He spent time in Germany and in 1958 was assigned to Task Force 201 and sent to the Middle East to quell problems in Beruit, Lebanon. He was given an honorable discharge and a Commendation Medal in 1958.

Roy started working for North Central Airlines in 1959 and as mergers took place, he worked for Republic Airlines and Northwest Airlines for a total of 39-½ years. He married Marilyn Bangart on May 28, 1960 in Wisconsin. To this union six children were born.

Roy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Antoinette "Toni" of Rapid City, David (Melissa) of Cheyenne, WY, Eugene (Dawn) of Wapiti, WY, Timothy (Marcie) of Rapid City, Charles (Lynne) of Rapid City, and Katherine (Steve) Lutter of Hartford, SD; 16 grandchildren; and brothers, William (Marilyn) of Rapid City, and Donald (Lois) of Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cora; his parents; and brothers, Bruce, Melvin Dean, Russell and Francis.

Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at on Monday, Oct. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Private family burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW Post 1273.

