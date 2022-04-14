Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Ben Hilton
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 15 2022
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel
Send Flowers

Russell Ben Hilton

RAPID CITY - Russell Ben Hilton, 86, passed away April 11, 2022, in Rapid City, SD.

Russ is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Chappell Hilton. They had four children, LeEllen (Rick) McCartney, Allyson (Doug) Daane, Sharon (Tammy) Kienzle, and Ronald (Mari) Hilton; fourteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Russ is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, step father, and two brothers, and one sister.

Russ is a twenty-year veteran of the US Air Force. He served as the Chief of Police in Sturgis and owned businesses in Sturgis and Fredonia, AZ. Russ was an avid softball player, loved camping, playing video poker, and his family.

Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 2460 S. Baldwin, Sturgis, SD. Memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Service
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel
2460 S. Baldwin, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.