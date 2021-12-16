Menu
Ruth M. Neuhauser
Ruth M. Neuhauser

HIGHMORE | Ruth M. Neuhauser ,96, of Highmore, formerly of Robbs Flat, died on Sunday, December 12th at Highmore Health Care in Highmore. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, December 19th at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a 7:00pm prayer service and Eastern Star service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20th at 10:00am(cst) at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church in Midland with burial to follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2:30pm(mst).

She is survived by her children: Nina (Lynn) of Belle Fourche; Myron of Barboursville, Virginia; Connie (late husband Bunky) of Lowell, Arkansas; and Kevin (Mary) on the ranch. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Troy (Annaluisa) in the Netherlands, Cody (Gabby) in Florida, Tara (Randy) in New York, Kelly (Cindy) and Clay (Candace) in Arkansas, Jodi (Justin) and Whitney (Rikki) in Virginia, Sarah (Eric) in Belle Fourche, and Brianna and Nick in Pierre and 13 great-grands. She was preceded in death by her husband (Bob), her parents and her siblings.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Deep Creek Lutheran Church or Hospice.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
439 South Pierre Street , Pierre, SD
Dec
19
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
439 South Pierre Street , Pierre, SD
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Deep Creek Lutheran Church
Midland, SD
Dec
20
Burial
2:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
near Sturgis, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss our prayers are with you
curtis willuweit
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ruth. I loved her a lot.
Tracie Carmichael Bollinger
Friend
December 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this most difficult time. I remember visiting the ranch years ago and your Mom was such a special lady making Connie´s friends feel like we were one of the family. May your Mom and Grandmother RIP.
Cherie Farlee
Friend
December 16, 2021
