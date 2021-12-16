Ruth M. Neuhauser

HIGHMORE | Ruth M. Neuhauser ,96, of Highmore, formerly of Robbs Flat, died on Sunday, December 12th at Highmore Health Care in Highmore. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, December 19th at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a 7:00pm prayer service and Eastern Star service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20th at 10:00am(cst) at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church in Midland with burial to follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2:30pm(mst).

She is survived by her children: Nina (Lynn) of Belle Fourche; Myron of Barboursville, Virginia; Connie (late husband Bunky) of Lowell, Arkansas; and Kevin (Mary) on the ranch. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Troy (Annaluisa) in the Netherlands, Cody (Gabby) in Florida, Tara (Randy) in New York, Kelly (Cindy) and Clay (Candace) in Arkansas, Jodi (Justin) and Whitney (Rikki) in Virginia, Sarah (Eric) in Belle Fourche, and Brianna and Nick in Pierre and 13 great-grands. She was preceded in death by her husband (Bob), her parents and her siblings.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Deep Creek Lutheran Church or Hospice.