Ruth Glendoris Shoop

BELLE FOURCHE - Ruth Glendoris Shoop, 91, of Belle Fourche died March 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 4 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 12:30 p.m.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.