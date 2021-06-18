Menu
Ruth A. Wesche
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Ruth A. Wesche

RAPID CITY | Ruth A. Wesche, 78, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Ruth was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Hicksville, OH. She graduated from Fairview High School in Ney, OH, in 1961.

Ruth was married to Kenneth Wesche in 1962, in Handsboro, MS, and lived in several locations during Ken's Air Force career, including in Rapid City on three different occasions. They finally settled here permanently in 1998.

Ruth was strong, independent, and fiercely loyal. She enjoyed "playing in the dirt" while gardening as well as attending her grandkids' sporting activities. She was quite doting and served as their afterschool driver for several years. Giving gifts was her love language, often at the expense of investing in anything for herself.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Wesche; her daughter, Bobbi (Bob) Dunfee, Piedmont; three grandchildren, Mikayla (Charlie Knuth) Dunfee, Kyle Dunfee, and Blake (Kenzie Wagner) Dunfee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Mary, Millie, and Rosie.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation is one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials may be directed to the Naja Shrine Hospital Children's Travel Fund, 4091 Sturgis, Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid, SD
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid, SD
Jun
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 18, 2021
