Ryan Dean Von Holdt
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Ryan Dean Von Holdt

RAPID CITY | Ryan Dean Von Holdt, 29, passed away on October 3, 2021 at his home. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
My sympathy to Ryan's sister Jessica and brother Daniel as well as their father Shane Hauschen and Uncle Ron VonHoldt. Also, his girlfriend Nichole. May you have comfort knowing that people love you all and care about you and are praying for you to have peace of mind knowing Ryan is in no pain and resting in peace.
Joyce Williamson
Family
October 11, 2021
